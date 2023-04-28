There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Stagwell Inc. (STGW) can be one of them

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590356 shares were traded. STGW stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STGW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On November 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on November 14, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Penn Mark Jeffery sold 304,577 shares for $6.43 per share. The transaction valued at 1,958,247 led to the insider holds 14,197,837 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 101,526 shares of STGW for $652,751 on Mar 22. The 10% Owner now owns 16,980,553 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Gross Bradley J., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 101,526 shares for $6.43 each. As a result, the insider received 652,751 and left with 16,980,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STGW now has a Market Capitalization of 852.82M and an Enterprise Value of 2.19B. As of this moment, Stagwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STGW has reached a high of $9.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STGW traded about 933.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STGW traded about 574.09k shares per day. A total of 122.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.43M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for STGW as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.61M, compared to 2.03M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STGW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.