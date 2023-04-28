There is a good chance Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) closed at $28.37 in the last session, up 1.07% from day before closing price of $28.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602675 shares were traded. CERE stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CERE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.50 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when COLES N ANTHONY sold 50,000 shares for $25.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,253,130 led to the insider holds 2,704 shares of the business.

COLES N ANTHONY sold 3,000 shares of CERE for $81,570 on Mar 03. The CEO and Chairperson now owns 2,704 shares after completing the transaction at $27.19 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, COLES N ANTHONY, who serves as the CEO and Chairperson of the company, sold 47,000 shares for $27.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,274,377 and left with 2,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CERE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.93B and an Enterprise Value of 3.41B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERE has reached a high of $41.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CERE traded on average about 629.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 619.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.77M. Insiders hold about 17.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CERE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 4.82M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 11.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$2.88, with 12 analysts recommending between -$2.54 and -$3.58.