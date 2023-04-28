There is a good chance China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) closed at $0.79 in the last session, up 12.87% from day before closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0901 from its previous closing price. On the day, 767806 shares were traded. CLEU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLEU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLEU now has a Market Capitalization of 18.41M and an Enterprise Value of 6.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 231.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLEU has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7601, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8588.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLEU traded on average about 276.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 260.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.90M. Insiders hold about 20.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLEU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 429.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 92.78k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.