There is a good chance Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) closed at $4.30 in the last session, up 7.50% from day before closing price of $4.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560833 shares were traded. CUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9612.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CUE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on November 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 13, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On January 03, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on January 03, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Kiener Peter A sold 9,325 shares for $3.28 per share. The transaction valued at 30,586 led to the insider holds 357 shares of the business.

Morich Frank bought 28,000 shares of CUE for $105,000 on May 27. The Director now owns 28,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.75 per share. On May 24, another insider, Fletcher Aaron G.L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 55,000 shares for $3.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 183,700 and bolstered with 940,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUE now has a Market Capitalization of 134.25M and an Enterprise Value of 77.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 147.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 62.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUE has reached a high of $4.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2209, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0851.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CUE traded on average about 150.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 189.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.49M. Insiders hold about 4.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CUE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 678.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 559.6k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.32 and -$1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$2.