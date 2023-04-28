There is a good chance eHealth Inc. (EHTH) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $5.68 in the prior trading day, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) closed at $6.12, up 7.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 960771 shares were traded. EHTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EHTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR bought 80,000 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 246,552 led to the insider holds 428,515 shares of the business.

WOLF DALE B sold 5,000 shares of EHTH for $16,222 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 52,353 shares after completing the transaction at $3.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EHTH now has a Market Capitalization of 261.78M and an Enterprise Value of 487.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHTH has reached a high of $12.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 571.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 582.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.97M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EHTH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 744.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 705.83k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$1.22, while EPS last year was -$0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.99, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$1.82.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $70.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.02M to a low estimate of $65.3M. As of the current estimate, eHealth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.25M, an estimated decrease of -32.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.99M, an increase of 25.00% over than the figure of -$32.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.03M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $421.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $426.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.36M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $462.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $466.36M and the low estimate is $460.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.