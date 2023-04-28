There is a good chance Transocean Ltd. (RIG) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $5.75 in the prior trading day, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) closed at $5.79, up 0.70%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9775858 shares were traded. RIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.65.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on January 19, 2023, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Tonnel David A sold 12,000 shares for $6.53 per share. The transaction valued at 78,360 led to the insider holds 476,802 shares of the business.

DEATON CHAD C bought 30,000 shares of RIG for $222,000 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 141,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.40 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Adamson Keelan, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND COO of the company, sold 70,994 shares for $6.81 each. As a result, the insider received 483,469 and left with 482,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.85B and an Enterprise Value of 11.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 21.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 726.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 669.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RIG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 135.35M with a Short Ratio of 135.35M, compared to 137.26M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.75% and a Short% of Float of 20.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $641.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $688M to a low estimate of $617M. As of the current estimate, Transocean Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $586M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $723.39M, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $766M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $691M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.86B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.