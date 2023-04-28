There Is Still Room For Immunic Inc. (IMUX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) was $1.66 for the day, up 1.84% from the previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524882 shares were traded. IMUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMUX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 15, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 15, 2021, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Neermann Joerg bought 47,000 shares for $1.26 per share. The transaction valued at 59,032 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Neermann Joerg bought 35,000 shares of IMUX for $43,610 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 53,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Neermann Joerg, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,020 and bolstered with 18,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMUX now has a Market Capitalization of 61.28M and an Enterprise Value of -53.53M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMUX has reached a high of $11.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7009, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7737.

Shares Statistics:

IMUX traded an average of 1.42M shares per day over the past three months and 584.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.08M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IMUX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.28M, compared to 4.4M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.64% and a Short% of Float of 9.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.83 and -$2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$2.05.