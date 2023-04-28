There Is Still Room For Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) was $46.53 for the day, up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $46.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574486 shares were traded. MORF stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MORF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.10 and its Current Ratio is at 21.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On July 20, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On March 31, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $68.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on March 31, 2022, with a $68 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when SCHEGERIN MARC sold 50,000 shares for $54.71 per share. The transaction valued at 2,735,500 led to the insider holds 24,136 shares of the business.

Rogers Bruce sold 30,000 shares of MORF for $1,602,129 on Apr 25. The President now owns 117,055 shares after completing the transaction at $53.40 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Tipirneni Praveen P., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 25,179 shares for $53.40 each. As a result, the insider received 1,344,667 and left with 13,936 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MORF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.85B and an Enterprise Value of 1.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MORF has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.73.

Shares Statistics:

MORF traded an average of 508.03K shares per day over the past three months and 1.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.57M. Insiders hold about 16.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MORF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 2.36M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.73 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.11 and -$3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.58. EPS for the following year is -$3.96, with 8 analysts recommending between -$3.07 and -$4.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MORF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.81M, down -92.20% from the average estimate.