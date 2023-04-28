There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Avinger Inc. (AVGR).

As of close of business last night, Avinger Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.55, down -14.00% from its previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0895 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671166 shares were traded. AVGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5201.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Subainati Nabeel Paul sold 223 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 181 led to the insider holds 85,672 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVGR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.33M and an Enterprise Value of 8.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVGR has reached a high of $2.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8823, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1950.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVGR traded 225.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVGR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 44.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 64.1k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$1.21, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.21 and -$1.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $2.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8M to a low estimate of $2.8M. As of the current estimate, Avinger Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.37M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2M, a decrease of -16.70% less than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.19M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.13M, down -18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.27M and the low estimate is $9.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.