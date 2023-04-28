There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Cue Health Inc. (HLTH).

In the latest session, Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) closed at $0.81 down -2.14% from its previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0178 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643113 shares were traded. HLTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9698 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8002.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cue Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Sever Clint sold 29,269 shares for $3.02 per share. The transaction valued at 88,334 led to the insider holds 3,939,647 shares of the business.

Sever Clint sold 24,147 shares of HLTH for $71,958 on Dec 07. The Chief Product Officer now owns 3,939,647 shares after completing the transaction at $2.98 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Sever Clint, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 26,664 shares for $3.14 each. As a result, the insider received 83,725 and left with 3,939,647 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLTH now has a Market Capitalization of 272.51M and an Enterprise Value of 85.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLTH has reached a high of $7.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8399, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8155.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLTH has traded an average of 282.49K shares per day and 508.32k over the past ten days. A total of 149.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.63M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HLTH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 2.75M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.81 and -$2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$1.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $23.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.43M to a low estimate of $20.3M. As of the current estimate, Cue Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $179.41M, an estimated decrease of -87.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.98M, a decrease of -76.10% over than the figure of -$87.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $114.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $483.48M, down -76.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $224.9M and the low estimate is $145.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.