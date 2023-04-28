There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE).

As of close of business last night, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $3.39, up 1.80% from its previous closing price of $3.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1131093 shares were traded. HIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HIVE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.75.

On March 25, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.80.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2022, with a $2.80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIVE now has a Market Capitalization of 313.86M and an Enterprise Value of 336.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has reached a high of $8.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3726.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HIVE traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.40M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.24% stake in the company. Shares short for HIVE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.11M with a Short Ratio of 6.24M, compared to 6.57M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.95 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $105M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $104.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.61M, down -50.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $99.6M and the low estimate is $95.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.