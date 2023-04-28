There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY).

As of close of business last night, Tilray Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.39, up 9.63% from its previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18837786 shares were traded. TLRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2900.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TLRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on November 02, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.90.

On July 29, 2022, The Benchmark Company Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares for $3.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,322,755 led to the insider holds 6,224,196 shares of the business.

Kennedy Brendan sold 350,000 shares of TLRY for $1,018,395 on Oct 05. The Director now owns 6,574,196 shares after completing the transaction at $2.91 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Kennedy Brendan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,128,015 and left with 6,924,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLRY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $5.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5800, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2136.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TLRY traded 12.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 615.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 609.65M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TLRY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 51.32M with a Short Ratio of 49.16M, compared to 48.44M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.31% and a Short% of Float of 8.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$3.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $815.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $830.57M and the low estimate is $803.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.