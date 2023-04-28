There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Fisker Inc. (FSR)

The closing price of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) was $6.54 for the day, up 9.36% from the previous closing price of $5.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13255450 shares were traded. FSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.87.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FSR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $6.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Huhnke Burkhard J. sold 10,280 shares for $5.93 per share. The transaction valued at 60,960 led to the insider holds 25,493 shares of the business.

FIFTHDELTA Ltd sold 1,529,026 shares of FSR for $10,015,120 on Feb 13. The 10% Owner now owns 17,937,500 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, FIFTHDELTA Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 713,727 shares for $6.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,946,128 and left with 19,466,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.80B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7195.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.13k whereas that against EBITDA is -3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has reached a high of $11.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.53.

Shares Statistics:

FSR traded an average of 8.33M shares per day over the past three months and 11.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 315.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.85M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FSR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 67.89M with a Short Ratio of 67.89M, compared to 64.44M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.22% and a Short% of Float of 36.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.48 and -$1.03.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $372.8M, an increase of 3,727,900.00% over than the figure of $142,483.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $496.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $281M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $342k, up 613,265.48% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.04B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.