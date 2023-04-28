There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY)

The closing price of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) was $31.30 for the day, down -1.20% from the previous closing price of $31.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622146 shares were traded. HRMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HRMY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On October 14, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $57 to $61.

Janney Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $61.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Nielsen Jack sold 2,834 shares for $59.96 per share. The transaction valued at 169,927 led to the insider holds 2,571,024 shares of the business.

Wicki Andreas sold 130 shares of HRMY for $7,800 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 2,147,943 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Wicki Andreas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,320 shares for $60.13 each. As a result, the insider received 380,022 and left with 2,148,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRMY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 1.71B. As of this moment, Harmony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRMY has reached a high of $62.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.02.

Shares Statistics:

HRMY traded an average of 924.23K shares per day over the past three months and 621.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.29M. Insiders hold about 37.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HRMY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.99M with a Short Ratio of 7.99M, compared to 6.28M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.33% and a Short% of Float of 36.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.89 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $3.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.3M to a low estimate of $84.34M. As of the current estimate, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $85.31M, an estimated increase of 37.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.08M, an increase of 29.90% less than the figure of $37.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.04M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $623.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $537.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $578.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $437.86M, up 32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $733.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $874.68M and the low estimate is $639.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.