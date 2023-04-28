There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding KeyCorp (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) closed the day trading at $10.95 up 3.69% from the previous closing price of $10.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20457902 shares were traded. KEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KEY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Alexander Victor B bought 8,500 shares for $11.83 per share. The transaction valued at 100,555 led to the insider holds 117,196 shares of the business.

GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought 2,000 shares of KEY for $25,900 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 42,961 shares after completing the transaction at $12.95 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Brady Amy G., who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $15.58 each. As a result, the insider received 701,100 and left with 119,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.26B. As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $20.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KEY traded about 24.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KEY traded about 32.22M shares per day. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 29.19M with a Short Ratio of 29.19M, compared to 28.26M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Dividends & Splits

KEY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.82, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.01. The current Payout Ratio is 35.20% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.79B, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B, a decrease of -6.20% less than the figure of -$3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.27B, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.93B and the low estimate is $6.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.