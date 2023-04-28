There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) closed the day trading at $0.90 up 8.61% from the previous closing price of $0.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0715 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2514514 shares were traded. OPGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8461.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on March 01, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.30.

On February 07, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1 to $9.

On June 29, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on June 29, 2016, with a $2.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPGN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.43M and an Enterprise Value of 13.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPGN has reached a high of $16.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1801, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5707.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPGN traded about 491.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPGN traded about 715.27k shares per day. A total of 5.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPGN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 90.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 545.31k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.2 and a low estimate of -$1.2, while EPS last year was -$3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.4, with high estimates of -$1.4 and low estimates of -$1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.83 and -$3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.83. EPS for the following year is -$3.58, with 1 analysts recommending between -$3.58 and -$3.58.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6M to a low estimate of $1.6M. As of the current estimate, OpGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $470k, an estimated increase of 240.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1M, an increase of 13.80% less than the figure of $240.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.61M, up 79.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.88M and the low estimate is $7.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.