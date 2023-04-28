There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ)

The closing price of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) was $0.33 for the day, down -9.65% from the previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0357 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5696560 shares were traded. RNAZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3157.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RNAZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Dudley Robert Michael bought 20,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 23,000 led to the insider holds 893,114 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Thomas A bought 12,000 shares of RNAZ for $15,240 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,377 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On May 31, another insider, Dudley Robert Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,740 and bolstered with 873,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNAZ now has a Market Capitalization of 6.18M and an Enterprise Value of 8.23M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNAZ has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3969, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7720.

Shares Statistics:

RNAZ traded an average of 1.84M shares per day over the past three months and 923.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.67M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RNAZ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 636k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 263.45k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$0.79.