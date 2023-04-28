This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

In the latest session, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) closed at $0.49 down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170601 shares were traded. QBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On August 30, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when WEST STEVEN M bought 25,000 shares for $2.55 per share. The transaction valued at 63,750 led to the insider holds 54,021 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 630 shares of QBTS for $3,916 on Sep 02. The 10% Owner now owns 7,939,776 shares after completing the transaction at $6.22 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 128 shares for $6.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 876 and bolstered with 7,939,210 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 57.91M and an Enterprise Value of 67.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.40 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has reached a high of $13.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6512, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8779.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QBTS has traded an average of 1.85M shares per day and 1.28M over the past ten days. A total of 111.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.26M. Insiders hold about 35.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.80% stake in the company. Shares short for QBTS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.77M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QBTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17M, up 75.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.9M and the low estimate is $20.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 117.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.