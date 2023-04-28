This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR)

As of close of business last night, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.43, up 24.49% from its previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0758 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634788 shares were traded. EFTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4508 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3470.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EFTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6.20 from $20 previously.

On November 09, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On October 12, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on October 12, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Ehrlich Christopher B bought 346 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 197 led to the insider holds 35,213 shares of the business.

Ehrlich Christopher B bought 18,867 shares of EFTR for $10,377 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 34,867 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Presidio Management Group X LL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 59,376 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider received 47,738 and left with 127,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFTR now has a Market Capitalization of 15.75M and an Enterprise Value of 9.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFTR has reached a high of $3.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4261, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5483.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EFTR traded 196.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 135.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.54M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EFTR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 130.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 70.99k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$1.56.