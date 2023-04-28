This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Unisys Corporation (UIS)

In the latest session, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) closed at $3.17 up 2.59% from its previous closing price of $3.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514293 shares were traded. UIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1100.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unisys Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when ROBERTS LEE D bought 20,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 87,400 led to the insider holds 132,586 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UIS now has a Market Capitalization of 261.70M and an Enterprise Value of 438.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIS has reached a high of $17.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0564, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7685.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UIS has traded an average of 1.36M shares per day and 633.89k over the past ten days. A total of 67.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.67% stake in the company. Shares short for UIS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 3.16M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $482.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $489.1M to a low estimate of $475.7M. As of the current estimate, Unisys Corporation’s year-ago sales were $446.7M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $471.83M, a decrease of -8.40% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $485.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $461.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.