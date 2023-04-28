Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Celestica Inc. (CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) closed the day trading at $11.25 down -4.34% from the previous closing price of $11.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938195 shares were traded. CLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.22.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $10.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $12.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.51B and an Enterprise Value of 1.92B. As of this moment, Celestica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLS has reached a high of $14.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLS traded about 482.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLS traded about 513.35k shares per day. A total of 122.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.87M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CLS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 1.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Celestica Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.91B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.24B and the low estimate is $7.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.