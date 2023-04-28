Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) closed the day trading at $0.13 down -6.31% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0087 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1214585 shares were traded. DXF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1591 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1222.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DXF, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXF has reached a high of $0.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1436, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2696.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DXF traded about 652.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DXF traded about 1.56M shares per day. A total of 20.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.57M. Insiders hold about 49.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.09% stake in the company. Shares short for DXF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 47.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 100.79k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.