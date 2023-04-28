Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1207331 shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6574 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NRGV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On March 22, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 22, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Pedretti Andrea sold 25,000 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 44,290 led to the insider holds 2,173,216 shares of the business.

Pedretti Andrea sold 25,000 shares of NRGV for $48,745 on Apr 03. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 2,215,098 shares after completing the transaction at $1.95 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Piconi Robert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $2.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 89,728 and bolstered with 6,443,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRGV now has a Market Capitalization of 268.65M and an Enterprise Value of 67.16M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $16.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3896, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8456.

Shares Statistics:

NRGV traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 946.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.49M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.95M with a Short Ratio of 7.95M, compared to 8.08M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.62% and a Short% of Float of 8.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.45 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.3M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.88M, an estimated decrease of -50.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.01M, an increase of 6,349.30% over than the figure of -$50.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $378.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $145.88M, up 159.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $894.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $668.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 136.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.