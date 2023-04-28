Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

The closing price of ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) was $4.32 for the day, up 1.89% from the previous closing price of $4.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4369599 shares were traded. IMGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2150.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on November 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 09, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMGN now has a Market Capitalization of 883.84M and an Enterprise Value of 623.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMGN has reached a high of $6.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9039.

Shares Statistics:

IMGN traded an average of 3.25M shares per day over the past three months and 3.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 254.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.84M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IMGN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 24.52M with a Short Ratio of 24.52M, compared to 25M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.85% and a Short% of Float of 10.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.4M to a low estimate of $14M. As of the current estimate, ImmunoGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.08M, an estimated decrease of -46.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.31M, an increase of 57.50% over than the figure of -$46.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.78M, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $193.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $327M and the low estimate is $97.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.