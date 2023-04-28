Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) closed the day trading at $48.36 down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $48.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803941 shares were traded. SLGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLGN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $64.

On November 24, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $47.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on November 24, 2021, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when ALLOTT ANTHONY J sold 50,972 shares for $54.08 per share. The transaction valued at 2,756,515 led to the insider holds 709,501 shares of the business.

ALLOTT ANTHONY J sold 16,510 shares of SLGN for $896,574 on Feb 08. The Director now owns 760,473 shares after completing the transaction at $54.30 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, ALLOTT ANTHONY J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100 shares for $54.50 each. As a result, the insider received 5,450 and left with 776,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLGN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.77B and an Enterprise Value of 8.61B. As of this moment, Silgan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLGN has reached a high of $55.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLGN traded about 380.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLGN traded about 479.07k shares per day. A total of 110.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.11M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 903.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.90M, compared to 937.28k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

SLGN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36. The current Payout Ratio is 20.70% for SLGN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 29, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.57B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Silgan Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.02B, an increase of 2.70% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.98B and the low estimate is $6.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.