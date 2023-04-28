Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) was $0.14 for the day, up 3.31% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0045 from its previous closing price. On the day, 696576 shares were traded. TIVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1449 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1322.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TIVC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIVC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.48M and an Enterprise Value of 1.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIVC has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1761, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1255.

Shares Statistics:

TIVC traded an average of 1.66M shares per day over the past three months and 2.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.66M. Insiders hold about 10.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TIVC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 281.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 111.55k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93M and the low estimate is $2.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 59.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.