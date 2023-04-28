TNXP (Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) closed at $0.46 up 4.46% from its previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0195 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548227 shares were traded. TNXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4590 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4400.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2019, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNXP now has a Market Capitalization of 34.84M and an Enterprise Value of -84.63M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $5.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7861.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNXP has traded an average of 1.24M shares per day and 724k over the past ten days. A total of 62.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.64M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TNXP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 3.07M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.39 and -$2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.35 and -$1.42.