Update from CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM): A steady trajectory

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) closed the day trading at $2.13 down -2.74% from the previous closing price of $2.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589510 shares were traded. CVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CVM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 13, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On March 02, 2015, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVM now has a Market Capitalization of 99.34M and an Enterprise Value of 96.22M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVM has reached a high of $5.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4670, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0773.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CVM traded about 148.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CVM traded about 306.51k shares per day. A total of 43.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.67M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CVM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 5.56M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.78% and a Short% of Float of 13.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$13.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$13.94 and a low estimate of -$13.94, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$13.12, with high estimates of -$12.3 and low estimates of -$13.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$51.65 and -$54.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$53.29. EPS for the following year is -$39.36, with 2 analysts recommending between -$39.36 and -$39.36.