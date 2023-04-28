Update from ContraFect Corporation (CFRX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) was $1.94 for the day, up 46.97% from the previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 62772808 shares were traded. CFRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8718.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CFRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $1.

WBB Securities Upgraded its Speculative Buy to Buy on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.58M and an Enterprise Value of -9.22M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFRX has reached a high of $363.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2503, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.6218.

Shares Statistics:

CFRX traded an average of 3.12M shares per day over the past three months and 21.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.47M. Insiders hold about 1.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CFRX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 57.66k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$10.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$10.83 and a low estimate of -$10.83, while EPS last year was -$40.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$11.17, with high estimates of -$11.17 and low estimates of -$11.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.44 and -$15.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.91. EPS for the following year is -$2.87, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2 and -$3.75.