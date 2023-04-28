Update from ENGlobal Corporation (ENG): A steady trajectory

The closing price of ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) was $0.35 for the day, up 4.17% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0147 from its previous closing price. On the day, 818464 shares were traded. ENG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3998 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3310.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2009, Lazard Capital Mkts reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $6.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENG now has a Market Capitalization of 14.91M and an Enterprise Value of 22.18M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENG has reached a high of $2.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9832.

Shares Statistics:

ENG traded an average of 237.36K shares per day over the past three months and 413.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.39M. Insiders hold about 23.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 84k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 141.31k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.16M to a low estimate of $14.16M. As of the current estimate, ENGlobal Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6.96M, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.55M, an increase of 97.50% over than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.55M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.41M, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113.43M and the low estimate is $113.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 182.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.