Update from Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): A steady trajectory

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 932533 shares were traded. SCCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SCCO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on November 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE sold 1,500 shares for $76.11 per share. The transaction valued at 114,161 led to the insider holds 4,400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCCO now has a Market Capitalization of 59.94B and an Enterprise Value of 64.76B. As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has reached a high of $82.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SCCO traded about 1.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SCCO traded about 1.25M shares per day. A total of 773.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCCO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.71M, compared to 5.86M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.71%.

Dividends & Splits

SCCO’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.00, up from 3.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.33. The current Payout Ratio is 102.60% for SCCO, which recently paid a dividend on May 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.37 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.94. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.4 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.69B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.84B to a low estimate of $2.48B. As of the current estimate, Southern Copper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.76B, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.63B, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.05B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.8B and the low estimate is $9.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.