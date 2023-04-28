VIRI (Virios Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) closed at $0.87 in the last session, up 12.21% from day before closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0947 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1761285 shares were traded. VIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8970 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Whitley Richard James sold 1,800 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 466 led to the insider holds 700 shares of the business.

Duncan Gregory Scott bought 7,500 shares of VIRI for $33,900 on May 23. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 32,461 shares after completing the transaction at $4.52 per share. On May 23, another insider, Walsh Angela, who serves as the SVP OF FINANCE of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,150 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 10.37M and an Enterprise Value of 3.33M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRI has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4343, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9056.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIRI traded on average about 2.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.12M. Insiders hold about 12.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 536.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 368.78k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.