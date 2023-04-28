Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) was $0.74 for the day, down -5.14% from the previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0401 from its previous closing price. On the day, 838076 shares were traded. WPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7879 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7110.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WPRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On September 09, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.

Lake Street Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 10, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WPRT now has a Market Capitalization of 150.04M and an Enterprise Value of 140.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPRT has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9602, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9794.

Shares Statistics:

WPRT traded an average of 535.51K shares per day over the past three months and 746.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.59M. Insiders hold about 11.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WPRT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.4M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.25M to a low estimate of $74M. As of the current estimate, Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.54M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.62M, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $345.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $313M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $305.7M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $376.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $401.82M and the low estimate is $359.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.