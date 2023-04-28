What shareholders can do to beat the market with Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) stock

As of close of business last night, Cinedigm Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.39, down -2.79% from its previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0112 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555516 shares were traded. CIDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3870.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CIDM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on January 21, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $3 from $2 previously.

On July 07, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Canning John K. sold 77,976 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 44,560 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIDM now has a Market Capitalization of 80.23M and an Enterprise Value of 79.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIDM has reached a high of $0.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4580, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5044.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CIDM traded 718.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 492.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 178.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.56M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIDM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.17M, compared to 3.95M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $17.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.83M to a low estimate of $17.83M. As of the current estimate, Cinedigm Corp.’s year-ago sales were $16.85M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.51M, a decrease of -0.60% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.51M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.05M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.26M and the low estimate is $72.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.