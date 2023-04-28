What shareholders can do to beat the market with Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) stock

As of close of business last night, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.51, up 8.63% from its previous closing price of $1.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1341258 shares were traded. CTXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTXR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTXR now has a Market Capitalization of 223.77M and an Enterprise Value of 187.52M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTXR has reached a high of $1.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2328, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1538.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTXR traded 858.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.82M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTXR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.97M with a Short Ratio of 12.75M, compared to 11.28M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264.53M and the low estimate is $39.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41,530.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.