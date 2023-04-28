What shareholders can do to beat the market with EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) stock

As of close of business last night, EUDA Health Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.65, down -16.24% from its previous closing price of $1.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638373 shares were traded. EUDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4801.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EUDA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.40 and its Current Ratio is at 17.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EUDA now has a Market Capitalization of 27.96M and an Enterprise Value of 28.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EUDA has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3954.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EUDA traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.07M. Insiders hold about 13.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EUDA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 36.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 351.43k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.