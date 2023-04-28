What shareholders can do to beat the market with Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) stock

In the latest session, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) closed at $7.84 down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $7.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1674495 shares were traded. HA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Cowen Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on January 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17.50 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Alter Aaron J sold 3,000 shares for $11.57 per share. The transaction valued at 34,714 led to the insider holds 83,189 shares of the business.

Zwern Richard N sold 7,740 shares of HA for $108,536 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 52,340 shares after completing the transaction at $14.02 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Snook Jonathan D., who serves as the Executive VP and COO of the company, sold 3,600 shares for $14.03 each. As a result, the insider received 50,508 and left with 141,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HA now has a Market Capitalization of 420.11M and an Enterprise Value of 1.20B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HA has reached a high of $18.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HA has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 51.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.17M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.48M with a Short Ratio of 6.48M, compared to 6.38M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.57% and a Short% of Float of 17.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2 and -$4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.5. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $696.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $706M to a low estimate of $690.86M. As of the current estimate, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $691.87M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $778.01M, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $812M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $737M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.64B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.43B and the low estimate is $3.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.