What shareholders can do to beat the market with Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) stock

As of close of business last night, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.34, down -1.27% from its previous closing price of $2.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668850 shares were traded. KZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KZR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.00 and its Current Ratio is at 26.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares for $6.88 per share. The transaction valued at 275,320 led to the insider holds 5,447,993 shares of the business.

Morningside Venture Investment sold 25,000 shares of KZR for $178,650 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 5,487,993 shares after completing the transaction at $7.15 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Morningside Venture Investment, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $7.19 each. As a result, the insider received 359,500 and left with 5,512,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KZR now has a Market Capitalization of 168.51M and an Enterprise Value of -86.78M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KZR has reached a high of $13.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1150.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KZR traded 976.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 911.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.06M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KZR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 4.32M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.19 and -$1.54.