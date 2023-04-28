What shareholders can do to beat the market with Morningstar Inc. (MORN) stock

In the latest session, Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) closed at $172.03 down -9.75% from its previous closing price of $190.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$18.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 883046 shares were traded. MORN stock price reached its highest trading level at $195.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.28.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Morningstar Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on October 31, 2008, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $67 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Mansueto Joseph D sold 6,151 shares for $187.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,151,795 led to the insider holds 11,468,225 shares of the business.

Mansueto Joseph D sold 7,948 shares of MORN for $1,459,515 on Mar 20. The Executive Chairman now owns 11,474,376 shares after completing the transaction at $183.63 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Mansueto Joseph D, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 503 shares for $185.35 each. As a result, the insider received 93,234 and left with 11,482,324 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MORN now has a Market Capitalization of 8.68B and an Enterprise Value of 9.59B. As of this moment, Morningstar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 105.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MORN has reached a high of $272.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $180.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 203.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 225.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MORN has traded an average of 121.88K shares per day and 173.36k over the past ten days. A total of 42.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.23M. Insiders hold about 28.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MORN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 241.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 240.65k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MORN is 1.50, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.66.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $5.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.25. EPS for the following year is $6.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $6.35 and $6.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MORN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.