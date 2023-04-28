Which analyst expects Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Netcapital Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.38, down -13.75% from its previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568928 shares were traded. NCPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NCPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NCPL now has a Market Capitalization of 5.83M and an Enterprise Value of 6.84M. As of this moment, Netcapital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCPL has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1157, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8126.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NCPL traded 187.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.43M. Insiders hold about 31.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NCPL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 42.16k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.