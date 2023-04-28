Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) closed the day trading at $61.29 down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $61.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3818859 shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On January 23, 2023, MKM Partners Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $75.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $80.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on December 15, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Bawa Aparna sold 7,000 shares for $67.56 per share. The transaction valued at 472,953 led to the insider holds 39,619 shares of the business.

Crehan Shane sold 11,049 shares of ZM for $752,768 on Apr 13. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $68.13 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Steckelberg Kelly, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,224 shares for $69.13 each. As a result, the insider received 222,882 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZM now has a Market Capitalization of 20.57B and an Enterprise Value of 15.25B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $124.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZM traded about 4.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZM traded about 5.04M shares per day. A total of 293.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.01M. Insiders hold about 9.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14.61M with a Short Ratio of 14.61M, compared to 12.01M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.21. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 28 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $3.49.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $1.08B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.9B and the low estimate is $4.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.