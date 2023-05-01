10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) was $52.43 for the day, up 2.08% from the previous closing price of $51.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030512 shares were traded. TXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TXG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On February 02, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Saxonov Serge sold 2,000 shares for $53.82 per share. The transaction valued at 107,640 led to the insider holds 897,792 shares of the business.

Saxonov Serge sold 2,000 shares of TXG for $97,756 on Mar 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 863,405 shares after completing the transaction at $48.88 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Saxonov Serge, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,941 shares for $47.75 each. As a result, the insider received 92,689 and left with 909,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXG now has a Market Capitalization of 6.06B and an Enterprise Value of 5.73B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -44.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has reached a high of $56.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.04.

Shares Statistics:

TXG traded an average of 878.75K shares per day over the past three months and 727.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.75M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TXG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 6.44M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.5M to a low estimate of $123.8M. As of the current estimate, 10x Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $114.5M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.75M, an increase of 21.10% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.9M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $604.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $588.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $593.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.49M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $721.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $745.57M and the low estimate is $703.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.