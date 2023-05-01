A correction may be in store for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares?

In the latest session, Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) closed at $41.50 up 0.24% from its previous closing price of $41.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2071131 shares were traded. CPRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Capri Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $45 from $58 previously.

On April 20, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Edwards Thomas Jr. bought 4,900 shares for $41.07 per share. The transaction valued at 201,243 led to the insider holds 127,319 shares of the business.

IDOL JOHN D bought 240,000 shares of CPRI for $9,976,236 on Mar 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,967,545 shares after completing the transaction at $41.57 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Gibbons Judy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,920 shares for $48.88 each. As a result, the insider received 240,483 and left with 24,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPRI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.40B and an Enterprise Value of 8.46B. As of this moment, Capri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRI has reached a high of $69.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CPRI has traded an average of 2.88M shares per day and 1.96M over the past ten days. A total of 128.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.46M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.66M, compared to 3.39M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.83 and $5.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.12. EPS for the following year is $6.43, with 20 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $5.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.28B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Capri Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.49B, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of -$14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.65B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.94B and the low estimate is $5.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.