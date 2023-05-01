A correction may be in store for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) shares?

As of close of business last night, Washington Federal Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.04, up 1.70% from its previous closing price of $27.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513619 shares were traded. WAFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WAFD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 19, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $36.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on April 18, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when BEARDALL BRENT J bought 1,600 shares for $30.20 per share. The transaction valued at 48,320 led to the insider holds 28,894 shares of the business.

TALBOT RANDALL H bought 3,500 shares of WAFD for $108,850 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 51,879 shares after completing the transaction at $31.10 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Robison Kim E, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 7,148 shares for $34.00 each. As a result, the insider received 243,032 and left with 56,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAFD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.89B. As of this moment, Washington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAFD has reached a high of $39.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WAFD traded 910.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 767.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.31M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAFD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 2.35M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.15% and a Short% of Float of 8.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, WAFD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.76. The current Payout Ratio is 28.00% for WAFD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $170.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.8M to a low estimate of $168.72M. As of the current estimate, Washington Federal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.75M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.79M, a decrease of -4.50% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $697M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $691.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $594.59M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $809.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $880.15M and the low estimate is $689M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.