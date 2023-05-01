A glimpse at International Paper Company’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) closed at $33.11 up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $33.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4202057 shares were traded. IP stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of International Paper Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $39 from $40 previously.

On February 03, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $43.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on October 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Saab Joseph R. sold 1,705 shares for $35.35 per share. The transaction valued at 60,273 led to the insider holds 1,671 shares of the business.

Sutton Mark S sold 85,000 shares of IP for $2,938,960 on Mar 16. The Chairman and CEO now owns 143,000 shares after completing the transaction at $34.58 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Gregg Aimee K., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 1,862 shares for $36.05 each. As a result, the insider received 67,125 and left with 4,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IP now has a Market Capitalization of 12.77B and an Enterprise Value of 17.82B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IP has reached a high of $49.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IP has traded an average of 3.14M shares per day and 3M over the past ten days. A total of 353.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.54M with a Short Ratio of 9.54M, compared to 10.89M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IP is 1.85, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.52. The current Payout Ratio is 45.00% for IP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1014:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.32B to a low estimate of $4.74B. As of the current estimate, International Paper Company’s year-ago sales were $5.39B, an estimated decrease of -6.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.02B, a decrease of -6.00% over than the figure of -$6.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.7B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.16B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.02B and the low estimate is $18.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.