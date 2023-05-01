A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

After finishing at $14.67 in the prior trading day, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) closed at $14.44, down -1.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674929 shares were traded. ATEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATEC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.50.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $12.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Hunsaker Craig E sold 28,311 shares for $15.85 per share. The transaction valued at 448,729 led to the insider holds 1,285,694 shares of the business.

Koning John Todd sold 16,500 shares of ATEC for $270,930 on Apr 20. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 415,552 shares after completing the transaction at $16.42 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Miles Patrick, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 353 shares for $15.86 each. As a result, the insider received 5,599 and left with 5,607,764 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.80B and an Enterprise Value of 2.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEC has reached a high of $17.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 973.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.90M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 6.79M, compared to 6.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 8.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $105.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.5M to a low estimate of $101.3M. As of the current estimate, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $70.93M, an estimated increase of 49.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.36M, an increase of 27.60% less than the figure of $49.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $438M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $444.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $350.87M, up 26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $539.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $546.4M and the low estimate is $525M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.