A Stock You Should Be Looking At: MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

After finishing at $3.81 in the prior trading day, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) closed at $3.85, up 1.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2419327 shares were traded. MNKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7850.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNKD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 14, 2021, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 24, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $2.50.

On October 25, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on October 25, 2019, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Castagna Michael sold 10,000 shares for $4.13 per share. The transaction valued at 41,287 led to the insider holds 2,030,128 shares of the business.

Castagna Michael sold 10,000 shares of MNKD for $52,748 on Mar 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,040,128 shares after completing the transaction at $5.27 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Thomson David, who serves as the EVP Genl Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $3.67 each. As a result, the insider received 25,690 and left with 726,035 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNKD has reached a high of $5.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3758, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2100.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 263.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.92M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MNKD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 38.56M with a Short Ratio of 38.56M, compared to 37.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.59% and a Short% of Float of 14.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $37.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.6M to a low estimate of $36.95M. As of the current estimate, MannKind Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.99M, an estimated increase of 211.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.37M, an increase of 119.00% less than the figure of $211.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $151.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.77M, up 71.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.9M and the low estimate is $213.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.