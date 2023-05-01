A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

The price of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) closed at $22.24 in the last session, down -0.13% from day before closing price of $22.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670691 shares were traded. PPBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PPBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on July 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $35 from $41 previously.

On January 25, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $45.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on October 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Scott Sherri V. sold 600 shares for $31.35 per share. The transaction valued at 18,810 led to the insider holds 11,856 shares of the business.

WILCOX EDWARD EARL sold 19,000 shares of PPBI for $634,220 on Feb 10. The President & COO now owns 153,782 shares after completing the transaction at $33.38 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, GARDNER STEVEN R, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 102,638 shares for $31.56 each. As a result, the insider received 3,239,255 and left with 368,482 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPBI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.16B. As of this moment, Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPBI has reached a high of $37.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PPBI traded on average about 628.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 591.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PPBI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.99M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 2.39M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PPBI is 1.32, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.28%. The current Payout Ratio is 42.40% for PPBI, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $173.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.5M to a low estimate of $163.72M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.76M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.68M, a decrease of -2.30% less than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.31M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $741.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $655.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $699.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $697.11M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $706.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $741.5M and the low estimate is $668.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.