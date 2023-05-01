ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $6.80 in the prior trading day, ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) closed at $6.70, down -1.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3779978 shares were traded. ADT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Bresingham Daniel sold 100,000 shares for $8.27 per share. The transaction valued at 827,000 led to the insider holds 1,776,114 shares of the business.

Bresingham Daniel sold 257,959 shares of ADT for $2,476,406 on Jan 17. The EVP, Commercial now owns 1,776,114 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.27B and an Enterprise Value of 15.87B. As of this moment, ADT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADT has reached a high of $10.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 906.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 788.45M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.37M with a Short Ratio of 10.37M, compared to 9.87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ADT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.14, compared to 0.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, ADT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.54B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, an increase of 4.70% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.39B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.33B and the low estimate is $7.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.