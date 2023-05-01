An average trading volume for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $86.08 in the prior trading day, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) closed at $86.24, up 0.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935668 shares were traded. SPLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 06, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Steele Elisa sold 3,050 shares for $105.00 per share. The transaction valued at 320,250 led to the insider holds 14,481 shares of the business.

Morgan Scott sold 2,000 shares of SPLK for $202,080 on Mar 06. The SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec now owns 115,907 shares after completing the transaction at $101.04 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Morgan Scott, who serves as the SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $88.13 each. As a result, the insider received 88,130 and left with 122,953 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPLK now has a Market Capitalization of 15.03B and an Enterprise Value of 17.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -142.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPLK has reached a high of $127.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPLK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 3.92M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 32 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.42 and $1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.82. EPS for the following year is $3.51, with 35 analysts recommending between $5.21 and $2.51.

Revenue Estimates

29 analysts predict $723.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $843M to a low estimate of $714.14M. As of the current estimate, Splunk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $674.08M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $867.7M, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $953.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $795.8M.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.66B and the low estimate is $4.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.